Big Backups At Ambassador Bridge Due Customs Issue

DETROIT (WWJ) – There were big traffic backups reported, late Wednesday afternoon, on both sides of the Ambassador Bridge.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have advised that they are experiencing some national system issues, adding in a statement that they “are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.”

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 95 minute delay was reported for trucks on the U.S. side heading into Windsor, and only a 10 minute delay for passenger vehicles

Director of security and government relations on the Canadian side, Stan Korzek said things weren’t much better over there.

“There are cars being caught on the surface streets in Windsor, caught in the queue of trucks,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “So we’ve got two lanes going to the U.S. on the bridge — trucks in one lane and cars in the other one — but getting to the bridge is difficult at this time.”

Should travelers try the tunnel instead?

“Other border crossings, we’ve checked with them and on the websites and they’re experiencing severe delays just like we are,” Korzek said.

Delays at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel at 4 p.m. were reportedly 15 minutes for commercial and passenger vehicles alike.

.[Check the latest estimated delay times here]

Customs officials said they will be coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.