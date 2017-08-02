CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Big Backups At Ambassador Bridge Due Customs Issue

August 2, 2017 4:40 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – There were big traffic backups reported, late Wednesday afternoon, on both sides of the Ambassador Bridge.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have advised that they are experiencing some national system issues, adding in a statement that they “are doing everything that they can to minimize the impacts.”

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, a 95 minute delay was reported for trucks on the U.S. side heading into Windsor, and only a 10 minute delay for passenger vehicles

Director of security and government relations on the Canadian side, Stan Korzek said things weren’t much better over there.

“There are cars being caught on the surface streets in Windsor, caught in the queue of trucks,” he told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “So we’ve got two lanes going to the U.S. on the bridge — trucks in one lane and cars in the other one — but getting to the bridge is difficult at this time.”

Should travelers try the tunnel instead?

“Other border crossings, we’ve checked with them and on the websites and they’re experiencing severe delays just like we are,”  Korzek said.

Delays at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel at 4 p.m. were reportedly 15 minutes for commercial and passenger vehicles alike.

.[Check the latest estimated delay times here]

Customs officials said they will be coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority along with other bridge operators and stakeholders that are affected by this issue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch