Garden City Man Charged With Operating Meth Lab In Westland

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A 36-year-old Garden City man is facing a trio of felony charges, accused of maintaining and operating a meth lab in a Westland neighborhood.
The charges come after a tip from a suspicious local resident led police to a vacant garage in the 34000 block of Decatur Court near Wayne Road on Sunday.
A Michigan State Police hazardous materials team dismantled the lab and highly toxic, hazardous chemicals and other components were removed and destroyed, police said.
Chad David Wicker was arrested on the scene on an outstanding warrant and charged Wednesday with the following: operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab, attempted possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and breaking and entering of a building with intent to commit a felony.
In a statement, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy stressed the seriousness of these alleged crimes.
“Methamphetamine is a very dangerous and highly addictive drug. The possibilities for large explosions are a great risk — especially in urban areas,” Worthy said. “The alleged activities of this defendant that were thwarted by witnesses and law enforcement potentially saved many lives.”
Bond for Wicker was set at $250,000 cash or surety during an arraignment in 18th District Court on Wednesday.
He is due back in court for a preliminary examination is scheduled on Thursday, August 17, 2017.