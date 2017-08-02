CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit’s Black Slate Endorses First White Candidate In Organization History

August 2, 2017 6:20 PM By Vickie Thomas
Filed Under: Black Slate, Coleman Young, mike duggan, primary election

DETROIT (WWJ) – The influential Detroit-based organization Black Slate announcing the endorsement of a white candidate for mayor for the first time in its history and it’s causing some push-back from supporters of some black candidates.

The Black Slate, which helped elect Mayor Coleman Young back in 1973, is throwing support behind incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan.

“This was an enormous boost for my election,” said Duggan, “and I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody here who made it possible.

“It’s almost overwhelming … I went through two interviews of probably more than three hours – and we had a lot of very candid conversations about opportunity and gentrification and what’s the vision?”

Baye Landy is the regional coordinator at the Black Slate and says that this is not the first time the organization has faced controversy.

“This is not the first time we’ve had a challenging decision to make — I recall we decided to go with Bob Ficano over Ricardo Solomon some years ago and that was contentious at that time. Almost every election there is going to be those in disagreement but again, we always say that we are going to work together again down the road,” says Landy.

Supporters of State Senator Coleman Young II, the son of the late Mayor Coleman A. Young, made their voices heard during the announcement reports WWJ Citybeat Reporter Vickie Thomas.

Brenda Hill thinks the move by The Black Slate is treacherous.

“There needs to be repercussions,” said Hill, a supporter of Young.”It’s such a treachery, it’s a betrayal – we should be playing O’ Jays – talking about “Backstabbers” playing in the background. These people here, this is a sad day in human history — it will go down in history — the day that the Black Slate — turned their backs on black people,” said Hill.

“These are the people who have led the black community — on how we are supposed to act as black people,” said Hill. “However, Coleman Young senior made them relevant — they owe everything they are today to him, to Coleman Young. And by design, we take care of our children – Coleman Young’s child could be the worst of them, but he’s the best of them. And they are saying that he’s not worthy?”

One woman in the crowd referencing the cuts that were made to her pension under Detroit’s bankruptcy. “Coleman said he’s going to address the issue, that’s why I’m with him,” she told Duggan.

“Has he told you where the money’s coming from?” Duggan asked.

“Guess what?” You found money,” she said. “I’m sure he will.”

“When he tells you where the money’s coming from – you let me know,” replied Duggan.

The Black Slate telling WWJ that the decision to support Duggan did not come without consideration. The overall feeling was that the momentum that Duggan has created around the resurgence of the city should continue — and they hope their support will make that a reality.

Eight mayoral candidates, seven city clerk hopefuls and two dozen council candidates will appear on the Aug. 8 primary ballot after Detroit’s Election Commission certified the races in May, according to the Detroit Free Press.

 

More from Vickie Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch