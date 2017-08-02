Video Released As Ferndale Police Seek 2 In Wendy’s Drive-Thru Attempted Carjacking

FERNDALE (WWJ) – As a search for suspects continues, Ferndale police have released video of an attempted carjacking at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

Police said the victims, a local couple, escaped without injury — and with their car — from a pair of would-be robbers Monday night, at Woodward Ave. and 9 Mile Rd. in the downtown Ferndale area.

According to police, the victims had just pulled up to order food when an unknown man approached the vehicle from the passenger side; and another, who was holding a silver handgun, approached the driver’s window. The suspect on the driver’s side of the car allegedly pointed the gun at the female passenger and yelled, “Don’t move. Get out of the car!”

Fearing for her life, the driver sped away. No shots were fired. Police said the driver believed she may have struck one of the suspect’s with her car, but that is not apparent in the video.

Both suspects were seen “casually” walking away from the scene, police said.

Neither victim had a cell phone so they drove a short distance to their home and called 911. Officers quickly responded to the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

Suspect number one is described as a black male, 25-35 years old and around 6′ tall, with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a red baseball hat, white t-shirt, gym shorts, tennis shoes, and designer type rose-tinted glasses — and was allegedly armed with a chrome semi-automatic handgun

Suspect two was also a black male, 18-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a thin build. He wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

Anyone who may have seen these suspects in the area or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on suspicious or criminal auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.