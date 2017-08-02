Kaymer Withdraws From PGA Championship With Shoulder Injury

August 2, 2017 12:37 PM
Filed Under: Martin Kaymer, PGA Championship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week because of an injury to his left shoulder.

Kaymer, who won the PGA Championship in 2010 at Whistling Straits for his first major title, also withdrew from the Bridgestone Invitational this week. His brother, Phillip Kaymer, says he has inflammation in the tendon of his upper biceps and doctors have advised stepping away from golf for 10 days.

His brother says with treatment every day, doctors expect a fully recovery.

Kaymer is not planning to play again until Aug. 24 at the Made in Denmark tournament. He has not won since his eight-shot victory in the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

