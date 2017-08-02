Authorities ID 24-Year-Old Man Killed In Macomb County Motorcycle Crash

LENOX TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities have released the name of a young man killed in a motorcycle crash, as an investigation continues into how it happened.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim in Tuesday’s accident as 24-year-old Larry Rybarz, III, of Casco Township.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a disabled car on County Line Rd., near Middle Lane of Americana Estates at around 6 a.m.

At the scene they found the vehicle — damaged, with the airbags deployed. Just beyond the west shoulder in the woods, deputies located the driver, a 19-year-old New Baltimore man.

He was disoriented and was transported a local hospital for treatment, officials said. His name was not released.

Deputies then found Rybarz and his heavily damaged motorcycle nearby. He was pronounced dead on the scene. It is believed that he was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

No charges have been filed

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Det. Fraser at 586-307-9435.