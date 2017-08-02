Suspects Caught On HD Video After Man Gunned Down On Detroit Street

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and the public are getting a pretty good look at a pair of murder suspects, thanks to Project GreenLight.

Detroit police are asking for help from the community in identifying the two young man, suspected in a shooting on Wednesday, July 19, in the in the 19100 block of W. McNichols.

Police said the victim was walking down the street toward the suspects, at around 9:30 a.m., when one of them pulled a gun and fatally shot him.

Police said it is unknown at this time what motivated the shooting. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The suspects were captured on a Project GreenLight HD video camera in the area. However, the incident did not occur at a business enrolled in the city’s Project GreenLight crime reduction program, police said.

Anyone who knows these suspects or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at call Detroit police at 313-267-4600 or submit a tip via the DPDConnect app. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.