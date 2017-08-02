Nationals Ace Scherzer Leaves In 2nd Inning After Hitting Home Run [VIDEO]

August 2, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

MIAMI (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer hit his first career home run Tuesday night before a neck spasm cut short his outing against the Miami Marlins after he pitched only one inning.

Scherzer slept funny and left the game as a precaution, the Nationals said.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner worked a 1-2-3 first inning, and in the top of the second he hit a three-run homer.

He went to the mound for the bottom of the second, but walked off pointing to his neck and shaking his head after throwing a wild warmup pitch.

Washington manager Dusty Baker came out of the dugout to meet Scherzer, who said, “I can’t go.” He left with the Nationals leading 6-0.

Scherzer came into the game with a 12-5 record, 2.23 ERA and a league-best 201 strikeouts for the NL East leaders.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

