Nationwide Problem On U.S. Side Has Border Delays Into Canada

DETROIT (WWJ) – A nationwide system problem on the U.S. side is being blamed for big backups Wednesday afternoon at the Canadian border.
Truck traffic headed in the U.S. has been back up for miles at the Ambassador bridge.
The Director of Security and Canadian Government Relations Stan Korzek says bridge backup is not unique to the Ambassador bridge.
“Other border crossings, we’ve checked with them on the websites, and they are experiencing severe delays just like we are,” said Korzek.
Korzek says the Bluewater Bridge is also backed-up. U.S. Customs officials say they’re working to resolve the issue.