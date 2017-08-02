Speed Suspected Factor In Pond Crash That Killed Ann Arbor Man

August 2, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Ann Arbor, fatal crash, Freedom Township

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say speed likely was a factor in a crash that left a vehicle overturned in a pond in rural Washtenaw County with an Ann Arbor man inside.

The body of 49-year-old Thomas Suter was recovered from the vehicle on Monday in Freedom Township, about 10 miles southwest of Ann Arbor, according to the Ann Arbor News.

The sheriff’s department says a passerby had spotted the vehicle, at around 9:40 a.m., in the Pleasant Lake Road and Parker roads.

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Police Services Commander Marlene Radzik told MLive it appears that Suter’s car went through a dead end, through some brush and then into the pond.

Investigators believe the vehicle went into the pond within a day before it was found.

According to an online profile, Suter worked as a Data Security Analyst for the University of Michigan.

