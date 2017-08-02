Psych Exam Ordered For Mom Who Left Infant In Hot Apartment

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) – A judge has ordered a psychiatric examination for a western Michigan woman accused of leaving her 6-month-old son in a car seat in her hot apartment for about two days.
WOOD-TV reports a judge Wednesday ordered 22-month-old Lovily Johnson of Wyoming to be examined by a state psychiatric expert. She’s charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her son Noah.
Noah was pronounced dead on arrival after she took him to a Grand Rapids hospital on July 19. MLive.com and WOOD-TV have reported that he was left mostly unsupervised in the car seat since July 17 while his mother smoked marijuana and visited friends.
The apartment’s temperature was about 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) a few hours after Noah was pronounced dead.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)