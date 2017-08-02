Police: Man Fatally Shot After Dispute At Soup Kitchen In Detroit

August 2, 2017 11:33 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was fatally shot at an intersection on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the incident followed an argument at a soup kitchen in the 4000 block of Conner Rd. near Chandler Park, during which a man threatened to shoot another man.

Then, at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the passenger of a white work van was shot in the chest at a red light at the intersection of Conner and Shoemaker.

Police initially believed the victim was an innocent bystander to a shootout at that light, but later said he was the same man who was threatened at the soup kitchen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries a short time later. His name was not released, but police said he is a private contractor/plumber who works in the area.

There have been no arrests in the case and police are searching for a suspect, who may be traveling in a red vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed either of these incidents is asked to call Detroit police at 313-267-4600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch