Several Injured After Pickup Truck Smashes Into Warren Bus Stop

August 2, 2017 6:54 PM
Filed Under: Bus Stop Accident, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Several people have been hurt after a pickup truck slammed into a bus stop in Warren.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says the truck was south on Van Dyke Road, when the driver made a sharp right turn onto 12 Mile Road. The driver lost control trying to turn into a Subway restaurant, and smashed into the bus stop, where four to five people were waiting for a bus.

“Two people were kind of trapped underneath the pickup – and the EMS and fire department were out trying to rescue them from underneath,” said Fouts.

There are multiple people hurt, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The driver is being questioned by police.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

