Suspect Caught Breaking Into Girl’s Bedroom Window

August 2, 2017 5:24 AM

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A man has been arrested in Taylor following two attempted break-ins into girls’ bedrooms.

The first incident took place Tuesday at a home on Haskell Street. Police say a 14-year-old girl woke up to find a man entering through her bedroom window. Her screams woke up the rest of the house, and scared the man away.

The same thing happened about five minutes later at a home on Beverly Street, but this time a resident was able to catch a license plate number, helping police track down a car, leading to an arrest.

It’s not yet clear if the man arrested is suspected in both break-ins.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch