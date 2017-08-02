Suspect Caught Breaking Into Girl’s Bedroom Window

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A man has been arrested in Taylor following two attempted break-ins into girls’ bedrooms.
The first incident took place Tuesday at a home on Haskell Street. Police say a 14-year-old girl woke up to find a man entering through her bedroom window. Her screams woke up the rest of the house, and scared the man away.
The same thing happened about five minutes later at a home on Beverly Street, but this time a resident was able to catch a license plate number, helping police track down a car, leading to an arrest.
It’s not yet clear if the man arrested is suspected in both break-ins.
An investigation is ongoing.