Thief Takes Antibiotics, Cream During Pharmacy Smash-And-Grab

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are looking for at least one thief who apparently has an infection.

The suspect used a U-Haul to smash through the front of Southwest Discount Pharmacy on Vernor Highway Wednesday morning. They might have had their eyes set on a larger prize, but owner Del Doclela says the crook didn’t make off with much.

“They got some antibiotics and some anti-itch medication,” Doclela told WWJ’s Mike Campbell. “They were after the opiates, which are locked in a safe that they cannot get into.”

Police recovered the truck used in the burglary but found no signs of the suspect, who remains at large.

After 25 years at this location and dealing with the crime, Doclela said it might be time to close up shop completely.

“They come in prepared, usually with hoodies, and it’s really hard to tell who they are even with surveillance cameras,” he said.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the break-in.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.