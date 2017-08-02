Thousands Lose Power As Storms Strike Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and business are without power, and more outages are popping up, as a wave of gusty storms blows across metro Detroit.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson for DTE Energy said there were about 12,000 customers in the dark in Southeast Michigan. That’s actually down from about 15,000 a little earlier, the spokesperson said, but the number may yet grow.

Particularly hard-hit areas included Pontiac, near University between Opdyke and Joslyn Rd., where about 1,800 outages were reported. There are also outages in Milford, as well the Grosse Pointe area, Birmingham and Bloomfield Township.

DTE says crews will be out this evening working to restore power.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said some damaging winds, along with hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lighting, hit an area including Dearborn, Downtown Detroit and Grosse Pointe.

The system has since weakened in that area, but Bowers said the server weather was flaring up to the south, in the Downriver area.

“So that area; they’re the ones now that could be some damaging hail and some strong gusty winds along with some torrential downpours before this crosses the river,” Bowers said, shortly before 6 p.m. “I think this is going to be the worst of it.”

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wayne County until 6:15 p.m., and a Flood Advisory in the same area until 7:45 p.m.

Keep an eye out for flooding on area freeways as well as surface streets.

After that, he said, things should be quieting down for the evening and overnight hours in metro Detroit — although more showers and thunderstorms are on the way Thursday afternoon, and maybe into Friday.

After that, he said, things should be quieting down for the evening and overnight hours in metro Detroit — although more showers and thunderstorms are on the way Thursday afternoon, and maybe into Friday.