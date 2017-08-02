CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Thousands Lose Power As Storms Strike Metro Detroit

August 2, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: power outages

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and business are without power, and more outages are popping up, as a wave of gusty storms blows across metro Detroit.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson for DTE Energy said there were about 12,000 customers in the dark in Southeast Michigan. That’s actually down from about 15,000 a little earlier, the spokesperson said, but the number may yet grow.

[Check the DTE outage map]

Particularly hard-hit areas included Pontiac, near University between Opdyke and Joslyn Rd., where about 1,800 outages were reported. There are also outages in Milford, as well the Grosse Pointe area, Birmingham and Bloomfield Township.

DTE says crews will be out this evening working to restore power.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Dave Bowers said some damaging winds, along with hail and frequent cloud-to-ground lighting, hit an area including Dearborn, Downtown Detroit and Grosse Pointe.

The system has since weakened in that area, but Bowers said the server weather was flaring up to the south, in the Downriver area.

“So that area; they’re the ones now that could be some damaging hail and some strong gusty winds along with some torrential downpours before this crosses the river,” Bowers said, shortly before 6 p.m. “I think this is going to be the worst of it.”

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Wayne County until 6:15 p.m., and a Flood Advisory in the same area until 7:45 p.m.

Keep an eye out for flooding on area freeways as well as surface streets.

After that, he said, things should be quieting down for the evening and overnight hours in metro Detroit — although more showers and thunderstorms are on the way Thursday afternoon, and maybe into Friday.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest severe weather updates during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch