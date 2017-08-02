CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Man Wanted For Questioning In Detroit Homicide [PHOTOS]

August 2, 2017 5:35 PM
Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted for questioning in a murder case.

deangelo sanders Man Wanted For Questioning In Detroit Homicide [PHOTOS]

Two photos of Deangelo Sanders (Courtesy Detroit police)

Investigators are looking for Deangelo Sanders, whom they believe may have information about a fatal shooting on Monday, May 22, in the area of Kentucky and Pilgrim on the city’s west side.

According to police, the 26-year-old man victim was found in the driveway of a home after shots rang out shortly after 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He is not being named at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Sanders, who knows of his whereabouts is urged not to try to apprehend him not to try to apprehend them but instead to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.

To remain anonymous, those with information about this case can Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, those who feel they are in danger should dial 911.

