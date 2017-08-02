Zimmermann Leads Tigers To Soggy 2-0 Win Over Yankees

By RONALD BLUM/AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) – Jordan Zimmermann pitched his first scoreless outing for Detroit in 1 1/2 seasons, Justin Upton hit an early RBI double on the 10th anniversary of his major league debut, and the Tigers beat the New York Yankees 2-0 in a soggy Wednesday matinee that included 4 hours, 37 minutes of rain delays and ended well after dark.

Zimmermann (7-8) did not allow run in his first three outings with the Tigers after signing a $110 million, five-year contract, starting with 24 1/3 scoreless innings last year. He had not pitched shutout ball in 35 outings since.

He allowed six hits over seven innings, walked none and struck out six.

Scheduled for 1:05 p.m., the game started 1 hour, 26 minutes late on a warm, humid afternoon. Rain resumed in the seventh and a downpour that caused flash flood warnings halted play at the start of the eighth, just after a loud thunder crack. Only a few hundred fans from the original crowd of 43,379 remained when play resumed after a 3:11 wait.

Dellin Betances then came in for the Yankees and struck out the side on nine pitches.

