3 Men Indicted In Marijuana Dispensary Bribery Scheme

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three Dearborn Heights men have been indicted for bribing Garden City’s mayor, police chief and council members in their bid to open a medical marijuana dispensary.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Mike Baydoun, 54, Ali Baydoun, 52, and Jalal Baydoun, 38, gave $15,000 to the Garden City officials in hopes of winning approval to open a medical marijuana dispensary near Ford Road and Hubbard Street. Investigators say the Baydouns also placed $150,000 in an escrow account for future bribes to obtain a permit to grow 1500 marijuana plants.

Click here to read the indictment (.pdf format)

The scheme unfolded in 2016. Under existing Garden City ordinances, only two medical marijuana dispensaries could be operated within city limits, and those vacancies were filled. In order for the Baydouns to operate their own medical marijuana business in Garden City, the city council had to amend its laws.

According to the indictment, on December 2, the men handed the official an envelope with $15,000 cash, apparently $5,000 for each council member. The indictment says the bribes were offered as a way to secure the votes needed to change the city ordinance, which would allow them to operate a dispensary. Mike Baydoun, according to the document, also offered one of the officials a percentage of the dispensary’s profits, to be paid on a monthly basis. He also allegedly offered to buy a police car, and pay for one police officer’s yearly wages.

The three face bribery and conspiracy charges.