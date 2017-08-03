CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

3 Men Indicted In Marijuana Dispensary Bribery Scheme

August 3, 2017 9:53 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three Dearborn Heights men have been indicted for bribing Garden City’s mayor, police chief and council members in their bid to open a medical marijuana dispensary.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Mike Baydoun, 54, Ali Baydoun, 52, and Jalal Baydoun, 38, gave $15,000 to the Garden City officials in hopes of winning approval to open a medical marijuana dispensary near Ford Road and Hubbard Street. Investigators say the Baydouns also placed $150,000 in an escrow account for future bribes to obtain a permit to grow 1500 marijuana plants.

Click here to read the indictment (.pdf format)

The scheme unfolded in 2016. Under existing Garden City ordinances, only two medical marijuana dispensaries could be operated within city limits, and those vacancies were filled. In order for the Baydouns to operate their own medical marijuana business in Garden City, the city council had to amend its laws.

According to the indictment, on December 2, the men handed the official an envelope with $15,000 cash, apparently $5,000 for each council member. The indictment says the bribes were offered as a way to secure the votes needed to change the city ordinance, which would allow them to operate a dispensary. Mike Baydoun, according to the document, also offered one of the officials a percentage of the dispensary’s profits, to be paid on a monthly basis. He also allegedly offered to buy a police car, and pay for one police officer’s yearly wages.

The three face bribery and conspiracy charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch