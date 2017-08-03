Can A Sock Help The Tigers Season? [VIDEO]

August 3, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Shane Greene

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Tigers are fresh off winning two series in a row after beating the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros.

During Wednesday’s game, the Tigers had to power through two rain delays, the first coming at the start of the game and the other after the seventh inning.

Most people are very curious about what Major League players do during a rain delay.  Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit asked the new Tigers closer Shane Greene what the team did to kill time during the 3-hour rain delay.

“Check out, have as much fun as possible, talk to teammates, we entertained ourselves for about an hour with a sock today,” Greene said.

When asked what they do with that sock, Greene said, “it’s our secret.”

Who knows exactly what the team did with the sock but could the sock wind up being like the Kansas City Royals “Rally Mantis” or the Yankees “Pigeon Power?”

Whatever the case might be, this sock could save the Tigers season.

