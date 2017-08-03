Charges Could Be Coming In Wayne State Police Officer Murder

DETROIT (WWJ) – Charges could be coming in the murder of a Wayne State University police officer.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt and Detroit Police Chief James Craig will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday to talk about the shooting of Sergeant Collin Rose.
Rose was shot to death last November while questioning a man near the Wayne State campus.
Last March, Chief Craig said there was a DNA match that links the Rose murder with the shooting of two officers in southwest Detroit. The suspect in that case was identified as Raymond Durham.
No information has been released about what will be said at Thursday’s conference.
Rose was murdered on November 22, 2016 in the area of Brainard and Lincoln while investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs. Moments after he radioed to say he was about to speak to someone on a bike, Rose was shot in the head. He later died at the hospital.
Rose was a five-year veteran of the WSU Police Department, and was an experienced and dedicated K9 officer. At the time of his death he was engaged to be married.
