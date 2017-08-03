Police: Man Arrested After Drunken Crash Into Eastpointe Gas Station

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) – Charges are pending against an Eastpointe man who police say was driving drunk when he crashed into a gas station.
Eastpointe Police Director John McNeilance said, at around 1 a.m. Thursday, the suspected drover into the front of the business, at 9 Mile Road and Kelly, causing damage to the building.
When a police officer arrives on the scene a short time later, the driver fled the scene. After a short chase, the man was arrested on Gascony, south of 9 Mile, near his home.
A tipster to WWJ Newsradio 950 said there were dozens of police cars on the scene. McNeilance said Roseville police were assisting Eastpointe PD.
The man, whose name has not yet been released, is expected to face charges of driving while impaired and fleeing and eluding police.
No injuries were reported.