Cris ‘Cyborg’ Talks About Claressa Shields, WWE’s SummerSlam And McGregor Vs. Mayweather [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Boxing fans around the world have been talking about Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor for the past few weeks, but come Friday night all eyes will be on Detroit and MGM Grand.

Flint native and two time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields will be fighting Nikki Adler for the WBC Super Middleweight title as well as the vacant IBF Super Middleweight title.

Shields not only will have Detroit and Flint by her side Friday night but none other than the new UFC featherweight champion Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino, who is known as the top pound-for-pound female fighter in MMA, walking with her to the ring.

The two sparred to get ready for Justino’s last fight against Tonya Evinger at UFC 214.

I sat down with Justino to talk about the fight at MGM with the former Olympian Shields, McGregor vs. Mayweather, her interest in fighting Holly Holm and whether or not she will take on Becky Lynch at WWE’s Summerslam.

When asked about the fight against Holm, “Cyborg” said she is very interested in the fight and maybe even bringing that fight and UFC to Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press the UFC is scheduled to hold a PPV at the new Little Caesars Arena December 2, 2017, could Cyborg and Holm be the main event?

There has been a rumor floating around that “Cyborg” wants to take on WWE’s Becky Lynch at the upcoming SummerSlam event and she thinks it would be a great event that would bring WWE and UFC fans together. She also talked about Jon Jones calling out Brock Lesnar and thinks Jones would win the fight.

Let's make a deal. If I win tonight in cali, and you win tonight in Detroit…you agree to to sign the #summerslam contract. Don't b scared! https://t.co/CMlzPrdw0e — #UFC219 #AndStill (@criscyborg) July 29, 2017

If you are interested in watching Shields vs. Adler, you can watch the fight live on Showtime or you can still purchase tickets to watch the fight live.