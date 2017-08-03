Ex-MSU Star Keith Appling Sentenced To Year In Jail On Weapons Charge

DETROIT (WWJ) – Former Michigan State basketball standout Keith Appling sentenced Thursday to one year in jail and probation after pleading guilty to a weapons charge and resisting arrest.
Appling agreed to a plea deal last month which included the year in jail with no early release and five years of probation. He had been facing up to eight other charges from traffic stops in Detroit and Dearborn, but under the plea agreement, those charges were dropped.
In August of 2016, Appling was pulled over by police at Russell and E. Seven Mile. After initially stopping, police say he fled and tossed a handgun out the window of his 2013 Dodge Challenger.
Appling played for Michigan State from 2010-2014. He is from Detroit.