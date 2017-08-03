Grand Jury Seated For Investigation Into Russia’s Involvement In US Election

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Grand Jury has now been seated in the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Former Federal Prosecutor and Wayne State law professor Peter Henning says this was to be expected.

“As the investigation develops — the Special Counsel, Mr. Mueller, needs the authority to get certain records, for example; financial records, telecommunications records, phone records, things like that — and the only way to do that is with a Grand Jury subpoena – so it’s not a surprise,” says Henning.

“I would say, ‘I doubt it’ just because we don’t know for sure exactly what Mueller is looking at, but it is a possibility that if there are, for example, transactions that need to be explained and Mr. Trumps fingerprints are on that, so to speak, he was a recipient of funds or directed transactions – then that’s a possibility – that’s still a ways down the road though.”

Henning says it’s possible that President Trump could be asked to testify before the Grand Jury, but at this point, he doubts it.