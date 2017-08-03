Grand Jury Seated For Investigation Into Russia’s Involvement In US Election

August 3, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: 2016 Election, Donald Trump, Election Meddling, grand jury, russia

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Grand Jury has now been seated in the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Former Federal Prosecutor and Wayne State law professor Peter Henning says this was to be expected.

“As the investigation develops — the Special Counsel, Mr. Mueller, needs the authority to get certain records, for example; financial records, telecommunications records, phone records, things like that — and the only way to do that is with a Grand Jury subpoena – so it’s not a surprise,” says Henning.

“I would say, ‘I doubt it’ just because we don’t know for sure exactly what Mueller is looking at, but it is a possibility that if there are, for example, transactions that need to be explained and Mr. Trumps fingerprints are on that, so to speak, he was a recipient of funds or directed transactions – then that’s a possibility – that’s still a ways down the road though.”

Henning says it’s possible that President Trump could be asked to testify before the Grand Jury, but at this point, he doubts it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch