Gusty Thunderstorms Leave Thousands Without Power

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and businesses could be without power for the day after high winds and thunderstorms that hit metro Detroit Wednesday afternoon.
DTE Energy said Thursday morning that roughly 15,000 customers remain in the dark. The hardest hit areas are concentrated in southeast Detroit and western Wayne County.
DTE says crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore service. Officials expect to have the majority of affected homes and businesses back on-line by the end of the day.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.