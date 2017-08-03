Kate Upton Delays Wedding With Justin Verlander [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Let’s not freak out, the power couple of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are still getting married … It just might not be as soon as we once thought.

This week, Upton did an interview with “Access Hollywood” and said that the couple is delaying their wedding. See the video HERE.

“Well, I would say that I am delaying everything about weddings, the planning process is really difficult and all of my friends, I’m like so sick of answering their questions. They’re like ‘Oh, can I have this? Can I have that? Oh can I bring this plus one?’ I’m like no! You just met her!”

Wait, this seems a little lame. Could it be a cover up for cold feet?

She seems like she’s saying guests are holding up the wedding since they are so needy. That’s hard to believe. Upton added she doesn’t have the dress yet and Verlander is so busy during the season so he isn’t helping out with the wedding right now.

According to marthastewartweddings.com:

Flowers will play a starring role. “I have favorites,” she says, “but I don’t know what I’ll have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers. And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle.” The bride-to-be may love the idea of flowers everywhere, but she knows her fiancé may have a decidedly different take on that decorative element. “Justin has terrible allergies! He’ll have to take an allergy pill,” she laughs.

The website also quotes Upton saying the couple only wants 150 guests at the wedding.

Back in January the couple spoke with E! News about their wedding plans. And then they seemed a lot more certain.

I would imagine the wedding will be a blast and hopefully it’s here in Michigan even though I would assume it would be in a nice warm climate.