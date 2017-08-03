Man Arrested In Plymouth After Fleeing Police On I-96

August 3, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Plymouth, police chase

PLYMOUTH (WWJ) – A number of charges are expected against a driver of a pickup truck who led Michigan State Police on a pursuit ending in his arrest in Plymouth Township.

MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw says the driver fled from them on I-96 and I-275 in Livonia Thursday when they tried to pull him over for speeding and not having a license plate.

He eventually ditched his vehicle on the railroad tracks on 5 Mile Road near Beck, and then ran from police on foot. Shaw said thanks to some residents in the area who spotted him, troopers were able to take the suspect into custody.

The lieutenant told WWJ’s Zahra Huber that police suspect drugs played a role.

“There’s some indication of some possible narcotics activity inside of the vehicle, and also the driver might be under the influence of narcotics,” Shaw said. “So we’re going to have one of our drug recognition experts come by and give him some field tests and then continue our investigation into this incident.”

No injuries were reported. The man’s name is being withheld pending formal charges.

