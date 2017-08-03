CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
PHOTO: Storms Bring Severe Weather, Possible Tornado In Northern Michigan

August 3, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: gaylord, tornado

GAYLORD (WWJ) – Photos circulating online of a possible tornado touching down in northern Michigan.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lutz says there was some severe weather, but a tornado in Gaylord hasn’t quite been confirmed yet:

” We saw a thunderstorm that started to rotate pretty decently on the radar and we issued a tornado warning,” says Lutz. “We haven’t gotten any specific damage reports out of it yet, but we have had several pictures of what looks to be a funnel cloud or something at least coming into contact with the ground over in western Antrim County.”

“We do have local law enforcement checking into it — as well as — we will be sending a survey crew tomorrow morning to see what damage was done if the funnel cloud actually made contact with the ground.”

Lutz says it’s important to coordinate a plan with your family in the event of a tornado.

What’s happening locally? [Check the DTE outage map]

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest severe weather updates during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.

