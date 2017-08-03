PHOTO: Storms Bring Severe Weather, Possible Tornado In Northern Michigan

GAYLORD (WWJ) – Photos circulating online of a possible tornado touching down in northern Michigan.

Seeking damage reports from SW Antrim Co. for this evening's storms from a likely tornado. Survey team to inspect damage early Fri AM. pic.twitter.com/ShK5o6EtV4 — NWS Gaylord (@NWSGaylord) August 3, 2017

National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Lutz says there was some severe weather, but a tornado in Gaylord hasn’t quite been confirmed yet:

” We saw a thunderstorm that started to rotate pretty decently on the radar and we issued a tornado warning,” says Lutz. “We haven’t gotten any specific damage reports out of it yet, but we have had several pictures of what looks to be a funnel cloud or something at least coming into contact with the ground over in western Antrim County.”

“We do have local law enforcement checking into it — as well as — we will be sending a survey crew tomorrow morning to see what damage was done if the funnel cloud actually made contact with the ground.”

Lutz says it’s important to coordinate a plan with your family in the event of a tornado.

