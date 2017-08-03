Tigers Place Michael Fulmer On 10-Day DL

August 3, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Michael Fulmer

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Tigers announced Thursday afternoon they have placed their ace Michael Fulmer on the 10-day DL.

“The Tigers placed RHP Michael Fulmer on the 10-day DL today (retro to 8/1) with right elbow ulnar neuritis,” the team tweeted out.

To replace Fulmer on the roster they have called up RHP Edward Mujica.

According to CBSSports.com:

The right-hander has dominated Triple-A Toledo this season, spinning a 2.35 ERA with 38 strikeouts, five walks and 12 saves in 46 innings. Despite his closer experience with the Mud Hens and the 50 saves on his major-league resume, Mujica probably won’t score many — if any — opportunities, especially after Shane Greene’s recent pair of conversions backed up the club’s declaration of his new role.

Fulmer is coming off his worst start of the season giving up six earned runs over six innings of work against the New York Yankees this past Monday night. That is the third time that Fulmer has given up six runs in his Major League career.

