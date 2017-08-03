Suspect Says ‘Sorry,’ Steals Tools From Bloomfield Township Lowe’s

BLOOMFIELD TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities in Oakland County are looking for a comparatively polite thief.
According to Bloomfield Township police, the unknown male suspect walked into the Lowe’s home improvement store at 1801 Telegraph Road, at around 6:30 p.m.on July 25. and selected a nail gun and reciprocating saw.
The man walked up to the checkout counter but, police said, as the cashier began to ring up the items the suspect stated, “Sorry,” grabbed the tools and ran out of the store without paying.
He was last seen leaving the parking lot in a black Pontiac Grand Prix.
The suspect was caught on a store security camera, and police are hoping someone in the public will be able to help them to solve this case.
Anyone who can identity the man in the photos or who has any information about this incident is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.