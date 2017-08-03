Government Recommends Trimming Kwame Kilpatrick’s Restitution

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The federal government is recommending that former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s restitution in his corruption case be reduced again.

The U.S. District Court filing came ahead of an Aug. 23 hearing for the 47-year-old Kilpatrick before Judge Nancy Edmunds.

According to a report by the Detroit News, the filing says restitution should be about $1.5 million, down about $116,000 from an earlier amount of about $1.6 million.

Prosecutors say the figure is “a slightly more conservative restitution amount” based on money related to a water and sewer contract. It earlier was cut from $4.5 million after a federal appeals court ruled Kilpatrick’s restitution was incorrectly calculated.

Kilpatrick, who is being held in a federal prison in El Reno, Oklahoma, has challenged his conviction. In a motion he filed last month, the ex-mayor cited alleged errors by the court including incorrect jury instructions and “impermissible hearsay” testimony allowed by the judge.

Among other technicalities, the documents allege that the court did not properly explain to jurors the definition of the phrase “official act” as it related to RICO conspiracy — the most serious charge against the ex-mayor. [View a copy of the filing]

Once a popular young politician, Kilpatrick resigned from office in 2008 after pleading guilty to perjury in a sex and text messaging case involving his Chief of Staff. In October of 2013, he was ordered to spend 28 years behind bars on his convictions for racketeering, bribery, extortion and tax crimes.

Kilpatrick is expected to travel to Detroit to represent himself at the upcoming hearing.

