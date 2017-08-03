Women Trash Florida Chick-fil-A During Argument Over Order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWJ/AP) – Two women trashed a Florida Chick-fil-A restaurant during an argument over an order.

Allison Music, who was in the restaurant and posted videos of the tirade online, tells Action News Jax it happened Monday night in Jacksonville. She wrote in a Facebook post that two women beat on a locked door trying to get inside as the store was closing

Video she posted shows the women arguing with employees, tossing condiments on the floor and throwing an object that could be heard breaking in the background. [View video here. **Note: contains profanity]

Music said, after the manager eventually locked to doors so no one else could get in, “These females beat on the door trying to bust the glass and pull and jiggle the door handle till the door handle literally breaks off the door.”

According to a police report, the women caused $900 in damage.

Music said children in the store were frightened, adding, “I hope you are satisfied with what you did, because I’m sure these kids will be scarred for life.” She did thank Chick-fil-A for handling the situation “in a very reasonable manner.

In a statement, restaurant owner Chuck Campbell apologized for the disruption and said Chick-fil-A is cooperating with police, who are investigating.

The company is based in Atlanta.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.