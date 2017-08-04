14-Year-Old Shot To Death, 17-Year-Old Critically Injured In Drive-By

DETROIT (WWJ) – A teenage girl is shot to death in Detroit and now, police are on the hunt for her killer.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 19000 block of Waltham, just north of 7 Mile Road near Schoenherr. Witnesses tell police a Ford Windstar minivan, silver or green in color, pulled up and fired numerous shots into a home, then sped off.
A 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest. She was declared dead at the hospital. The girl’s 17-year-old brother was also shot. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The gunman remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
