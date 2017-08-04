Rochester Hills Man Charged In Beating Death Of Roommate’s Cat

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – A 33-year-old man has been arraigned on a charge of killing/torturing animal after he allegedly beat his roommate’s cat to death with a hammer.

Bond for David Hu of Rochester Hills was set at $100,000 cash at an arraignment in 52nd-3rd Division District Court on Friday. If he does post bond, Hu is ordered to have no connect with the roommate.

The alleged crime happened early Wednesday evening, at an apartment in the 700 block of Machette Ct. in Rochester Hills.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard says the roommate tried to stop Hu before running out of the apartment and calling 911. Deputies arrived at the scene to find Hu sitting on the floor with the dead cat at his feet, and the bloody weapon nearby.

Hu was arrested at the scene.

In an interview with WWJ Newsradio 950 on Thursday, Bouchard called this a “disgusting and disturbing” case on so many levels.

“What makes you think that, not that that’s not bad enough by itself, that those boundaries have clearly broken down in this person and they wouldn’t do that to a human?” the sheriff said.

It’s unclear what prompted the killing.

Hu faces up to four years in prison if convicted. He will be back in court for a probable cause conference scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16.