Charivari Detroit 2017: House Music’s 3-Day Festival On West Riverfront

DETROIT (WWJ) – House Music heads are converging on Detroit’s West Riverfront for a weekend of techno and funk! Billed as a loud and elaborate musical celebration of electronic dance music — come ready to move.

Newsradio 950’s Stephanie Davis, our resident House Music head, reports Charivari Detroit is a three-day music festival featuring world renown DJs who call Detroit home.

“For some of us,” says organizer Theresa Hill, “it takes you back to a time when we didn’t have these adult responsibilities so it’s like the soundtrack of our lives — when we were younger and free.”

Hill — also known as — Lady T from back in the day, is producer of Charivari Detroit 2017 — bringing together 70 house music DJs known all over the world, many of them from Detroit and returning home for the big weekend.

This year the festival, which runs Aug. 4-6, is not on Belle Isle.

“We were informed by Belle Isle that they were no longer going to allow festivals on the island, so unfortunately we had to find another location and the West Riverfront has welcomed us with open arms,” says Hill.

“We wanted to give them an opportunity to play at home, because they are gone, all the time. Just like we get in our cars and go to work — they get in a plane and fly across continents to go to work.”

House music is a style of electronic dance music that was developed by dance club DJs in Chicago that were influenced by early to mid-1970s dance music as spun by DJs in New York, and spread to Detroit, New York, and eventually Europe — notes Urban Dictionary. House music is strongly influenced by elements of the early to mid 1970s soul- and funk-infused dance music style of disco.

