Could Dantonio Be Fired In 2017? Oddsmakers Believe It’s Possible

EAST LANSING — Did you know you can bet on whether or not someone will be fired? It’s apparently a thing and Michigan State’s head coach Mark Dantonio is an option to lay some money down on.

According to SportsBettingDime.com, there’s a chance Dantonio will be relieved of his coach duties before the end of this season. SportsBettingDime.com released its odds for the first college football coach to get fired in the 2017 season and Dantonio is listed at 30-1 odds. That ranks ninth on the list.

There are a number of big name coaches on this betting list, including Jim Mora of UCLA with the highest odds at 9-1. Also ahead of Dantonio is Todd Graham of Arizona State and Rich Rodriguez of Arizona at 15-1, Bret Bielema of Arkansas at 16-1 and Gus Malzahn of Auburn at 17-1. Brian Kelly of Notre Dame is tied with Dantonio at 30-1.

Michigan State enters 2017 looking to rebound from last year’s 3-9 mark, which was the first time under Dantonio the program didn’t reach the postseason. On top of the poor performance on the field, Michigan State made national headlines for off the field incidents with four players being kicked off the team after being charged in two separate sexual assault cases.

Dantonio is 90-42 in 10 seasons as the head coach of Michigan State. He has led the Spartans to three Big Ten championships and one berth in the College Football Playoff in 2015.

Also mentioned in the story from SportsBettingDime.com is Michigan’s odds to win the National Championship next year. The Wolverines are listed at 14-1 odds to win the 2017-18 National Championship and 5-1 to reach the College Football Playoff.

