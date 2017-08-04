Crime Stoppers Helping In Unsolved Murder Case Of Detroit Woman

DETROIT (WWJ) — Crime Stoppers is out with another request for help on an unsolved murder case in Detroit.

The family of Elizabeth Williams — a mother of five with 16 grandchildren, who was shot to death outside of a home on Detroit’s east side one year ago today — is turning to the public for help.

“She was only 49 and anyone who knows my mother (knows) she was the life of the room,” Shirley Goode said of her mother. “She loved to dance, sing and its a tragedy that we don’t have that anymore.”

Williams was a Detroit native who had moved to North Carolina, and was back in town for a family funeral last year. She was shot to death while sitting in a car outside the home of a friend on Goddard near Seven Mile.

“We miss her every minute of every single day,” Goode said. “It’s just unfair.”

A $205,00 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.