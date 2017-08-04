Disabled Man Shot Dead Inside Party Store; Suspect At Large

August 4, 2017 8:42 AM
Suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Inkster. (police handout)

INKSTER (WWJ) – Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting inside of an Inkster party store.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday at Fast Franks Liquor Store along Inkster Road south of Michigan Avenue.

The victim, who is disabled, was reportedly involved in some of argument with another man, who pulled a gun and opened fire. He was fatally wounded.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver SUV. He remains at large.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The suspect’s vehicle (police handout)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Michigan State Police anonymous tip line at 1-855-MICH-TIP.

