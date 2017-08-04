Houston’s O’Brien Says Injury To WR Fuller Not Season-Ending

August 4, 2017 9:59 AM
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Houston coach Bill O’Brien says receiver Will Fuller’s collarbone injury is not season-ending.

O’Brien addressed Fuller’s injury on Thursday, a day after the second-year player suffered the broken collarbone which will require surgery.

He says: “Will will be back. It’s not a season-ending injury. He’ll be back in Houston rehabbing. He’ll be back as soon as he can.”

The Texans were hoping for a big season from the speedy Fuller after the 21st pick of the 2016 draft had 47 receptions for 635 yards as a rookie last season.

Now they’ll look for some of the other young receivers to fill in and play opposite star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

O’Brien says: “Any time you lose a starter, it’s not great. But at the same time, it’s the NFL. Injuries happen and you move forward.”
