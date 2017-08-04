Investigation Into Officer’s Fatal Crash Doesn’t Find Cause

August 4, 2017 9:23 AM
(credit: istock)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) – Michigan State Police say the cause of a May crash that killed a police officer in western Michigan remains unknown.

Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka was traveling at 46 mph and didn’t brake until the last second before his cruiser struck a tree, killing him. State police on Friday released findings about the May 10 crash. His death was ruled accidental.

Investigators say the 34-year-old was wearing a seat belt and confirmed speed wasn’t a factor. He wasn’t using an electronic device.

Ginka’s vehicle left the road and traveled 145 feet over two seconds before striking the tree about 2:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. He was heading to the police station near the end of his 12-hour shift, which was to finish at 3 a.m.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch