Judge Says Plummer Can’t Use Self-Defense Argument In Shooting Of Cops

DETROIT (WWJ) — It was a disappointing day for the defense in the case of a 20-year-old accused of shooting at a couple of Detroit police officers that he says he thought were burglars.

A judge ruled that Juwan Plummer cannot use self-defense as an argument. A plea deal is also on the table — reportedly for two years in prison on lesser charges — or he can go to trial and face up to 10 years if convicted.

Supporters gathered outside the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, including Yolanda McNair, president of Protect Our Stolen Treasures. She said it’s not fair that Plummer can’t use self-defense as an argument in this case.

“I think it’s at best unconscionable that the judge would decide that he’s going to take away Juwan’s right to say that he was defending himself,” McNair said. “He has every right to defend himself. Self-defense is not a crime but this judge is telling him that you can’t even say that’s what you were doing.”

According to the Wayne County prosecutors, Plummer fired a warning shot on the night of April 16 in the 20500 block of Lesure while police were responding to a call about a home invasion at the address. Plummer called 911 about strangers outside his house, police said. He said thought the cops were burglars and fired to try to scare them away.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital after the shooting with one being treated for a gunshot wound to his face.

Plummer is charged with discharging a firearm in a building causing serious injury, assault and four counts of felony firearm.

Following today’s hearing, Plummer thanked his supporters. The hearing will continue on Monday.