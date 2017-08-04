Krispy Kreme Debuts Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut

August 4, 2017 7:11 AM
(Credit: Krispy Kreme)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Reese’s? For breakfast?! YUP!

On Friday, Krispy Kreme is rolling out a new offering: the Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut.

The doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with a chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, and Reese’s mini peanut butter chips and peanuts.

The delectable doughnut is only being offered for a limited time, so don’t delay if you want to try one.

Krispy Kreme has two locations in Metro Detroit: Troy (208 West 14 Mile Road) and Allen Park (15050 Southfield Road).

