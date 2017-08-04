2 Macomb County Beaches Closed This Weekend Due To E. Coli

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – The forecast calls for a beautiful weekend — but take note before you head to the beach.

Officials at the Metroparks administrative office announced the closure of Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach last week, after tests conducted at the popular beach (also known as “Metro Beach”), off Metro Parkway in Harrison Township, found high levels of e. coli bacteria.

Further testing this week found e. coli levels were still too high.

The rest of the park remains open during regular hours — but the water and beach area are off-limits. Lake St. Clair Metropark has a swimming pool and water slides for those who want to cool off.

St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach, at Veterans Memorial Park off Jefferson Ave., is also closed after testing this week found the same issue. The park does have a swimming pool, water slide (paid admission required) and a splash pad which remain open.

Macomb County health officials say e. coli bacteria sometimes gets into the water from improper waste connections to storm sewers, sewer overflows and storm runoff — which cold present a health risk to swimmers and those who come in contact with lake water close to the shore.

It’s unclear at this time when the two beaches will reopen.

In addition, the Kensington Metropark Splash ‘n’ Blast is temporarily closed, according to a tweet. This is not connected to the problems with bacteria. (Check Twitter for updates).

Check which Macomb County beaches are open and which are closed anytime at this link. Get Metroparks maps, hours and more information at metroparks.com.

Headed Up North or elsewhere in the state? Check for all Michigan beach closures HERE.