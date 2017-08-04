Man Armed With Gun, Machete Barricades Self In Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are dealing with a barricaded man suspected of assaulting a woman on the city’s west side.
The Special Response Team is on Archdale Street near Warren and Southfield.
Police say the situation started early Friday morning when the suspect, who had a gun and machete chased a woman and hit her. The man then ran into a home. Other circumstances weren’t immediately released.
Negotiations are going on now.
The woman was not seriously hurt. Her relationship with the man is not clear.
