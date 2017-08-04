Man Hospitalized After Driving Altercation In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) — A pair of Roseville residents let a driving altercation turn into a physical assault with one man being sent to the hospital with cuts on both arms.

Authorities report that two men got into an altercation after pulling over to the side of the road on westbound 11 Mile near Ridgewood and Waldorf. After exiting I-696 at 11 Mile, the two cars came to a stop with each occupant leaving their vehicle. The two began to verbally argue, and this subsequently turned into a physical altercation. The suspect, a 34-year-old white male, pulled out a knife and cut the victim, a 48-year-old white male, on both arms.

After the altercation the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was later arrested at his residence. Authorities say charges have yet to be determined but the suspect is currently being held at the Roseville Police Department.

Neither man at this time is being identified. Police say, they were the only two occupants in each car.

Police say they are still trying to determine what caused the altercation. They are unsure at this time if there was an accident.

This case is still under investigation.