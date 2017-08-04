Police: Missing 4-Month-Old Lansing Girl May Be In Danger

August 4, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: lansing, missing person

LANSING (WWJ) – In the Lansing area, police are searching for a baby girl whose life may be in danger.

Lansing police say 4-month-old Amiracle Estes was taken by her mother who has threatened to harm the child and herself.

Handout photos

Child Protective Services has an order to take the baby; and the mother, identified as 27-year-old Shontil Sheere Estes, is wanted on several warrants.

The pair was last seen on Malibu Drive, east of Waverly Road near Mount Hope and Holmes in Lansing.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been posted, and police are asking to public for tips to help them bring this baby to safety.

Anyone who sees these missing people are asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600, or dial 911.

