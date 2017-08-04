Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Pre-Dawn Crash

FRENCHTOWN TWP. (WWJ) – A Monroe man is hospitalized after he was hit by a car while walking along the road before dawn.
The accident happened around 5:55 a.m. Friday on North Monroe Street, just south of Hurd Road in Frenchtown Township.
Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the 38-year-old man was apparently walking southbound in the right traffic lane of traffic when he was struck by a northbound-traveling Pontiac Grand Am. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the Pontiac, a 25-year-old man, was not injured.
Police say neither speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 734-240-7711.