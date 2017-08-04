Tigers End Orioles’ 5-Game Winning Streak With 7-5 Victory

By DAVID GINSBURG/AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) – Justin Upton homered and drove in two runs, and the Detroit Tigers shook off two rain delays and a triple play in a 7-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.
Ian Kinsler hit his 45th career leadoff home run for the Tigers, who built a 7-0 lead in the third inning and ended Baltimore’s five-game winning streak.
After enduring nearly five hours of rain delays Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, Detroit ran into more troublesome weather at Camden Yards. The game began 43 minutes late, and only four batters went to the plate before another shower produced a stoppage of 59 minutes.
The final pitch came after midnight, just about five hours beyond the scheduled starting time.
