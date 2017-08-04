CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Ferndale Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Wendy’s Drive-Thru Attempted Carjacking

August 4, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Ferndale
att raudaa wendys composite Ferndale Police Release Sketch Of Suspect In Wendys Drive Thru Attempted Carjacking

Sketch of suspect (credit: Ferndale police)

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in an attempted carjacking at a Wendy’s drive-thru.

The suspect, seen at left as described by the victims, is one of two who allegedly approached and threatened a couple as they pulled up to order food at the fast food restaurant at Woodward Ave. and 9 Mile, in the downtown Ferndale area.

The victims told police it was around 11 p.m. on Monday, July 31, when two unknown men approached their car from either side — one of them armed with a silver handgun.

The victim reported that the man shouted, “Don’t move. Get out of the car!” and, fearing for her life, she sped away.

Both suspects were seen “casually” walking away from the scene, police said. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Suspect number one is described as a black male, 25-35 years old and around 6′ tall, with a mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a red baseball hat with a circular, embroidered red design on the front panel, a white t-shirt, gym shorts, tennis shoes and rose-tinted Cartier-style glasses.  He was allegedly armed with a chrome semi-automatic handgun

Suspect two is also described as a black male, 18-25 years old, 5’7” to 5’9” tall with a thin build. He wearing a white t-shirt and gym shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch, may have seen the suspects in the area or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Ferndale police at 248-541-3650 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) encourages anyone with information on suspicious or criminal auto theft or break-in-related activity in their community contact local police immediately, and then report the tip to H.E.A.T. at 1-800-242-HEAT or at www.miheat.org.

